APSC Recruitment 2024- Tourism Development Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the latest job notification for the Tourism Development Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC Recruitment 2024)

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Tourism Development Officer. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

APSC Recruitment 2024

Details about APSC Recruitment

Post Name: Tourism Development Officer

Posts: 12

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.22,000 – 97,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07-04-2024

Age: 21-38 Years

Application Fees: BPL/PwBD Candidates: Rs.47.20/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Candidates: Rs.197.20/-

General Candidates: Rs.297.20/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Plant Manager Job Vacancy at APSC Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Tourism Development Officer at Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at APSC official website apsc.nic.in, Starting from 08-03-2024 to 07-Apr-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

About Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of Group 'A' officers and Group 'B' officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. The primary mandate of the Assam Public Service Commission is to conduct competitive examinations, interviews, and assessments to select deserving candidates for various civil services positions within the state. These positions range from administrative and police services to finance, education, and other key sectors, each contributing to the governance and development of Assam. As of February 2021, Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury is its current Chairman.