APSC Grade IV Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 20 Vacancies Before October 9

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of 20 Grade-IV posts under its establishment. Eligible Indian citizens who are permanent residents of Assam can apply online through the official recruitment portal from September 10 to October 9, 2025.

According to the notification, the posts fall under Pay Band-1 of ₹12,000–52,000 with a Grade Pay of ₹3,900, along with other admissible allowances.

Eligibility:

• Minimum qualification: Class VIII passed

• Maximum qualification: HSSLC (Class 12) passed

• Age limit: 18–40 years as of January 1, 2025 (age relaxations apply)

• Applicants must provide proof of domicile such as a Permanent Resident Certificate or Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

Vacancy Breakup (20 posts):

• Open Category: 10 (3 reserved for women)

• OBC/MOBC: 5 (2 women)

• Tea Tribe & Adivasi: 1

• SC: 2 (1 woman)

• ST(P): 1

• ST(H): 1

• PwBD: 1 (Hearing Impaired)

Application Fee:

No application fee is charged, but candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹47.20.

Selection Process:

• Phase I: Screening test (OMR-based MCQ, 100 marks, Class VI–VIII standard).

• Phase II: Interview (shortlisted candidates in 1:5 ratio).

How to Apply:

Candidates must apply online via https://apscrecruitment.in. Applicants should upload required documents, a recent photograph, and signature in the prescribed format before final submission. The deadline for submission is October 9, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is October 11, 2025.