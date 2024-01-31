Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Bearer Vacancy, Job Openings

Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Bearer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Arya Vidyapeeth College Job Notification 2024

Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Bearer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Arya Vidyapeeth College Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Laboratory Bearer

Posts: 02 [ Roster point No.08 and 09; SC: 01, Un-reserved: 01]

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication (DOP: AT, 30/01/2024)

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Laboratory Bearer Vacancy:



Class VIII passed

Candidates must have Permanent resident Certificate (PRC) and proficiency in local language



How to Apply for Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati Job Openings:



Candidates may send their detailed Biodata/CV with supporting documents to Principal, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati-16.

Disclaimer: Provided by Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati.

About Arya Vidyapeeth College: Established on 29th July 1958, Arya Vidyapeeth College, is one of the beacons in the field of education in Assam, catering to the requirements of higher education and tapping the intellectual potential of the youth of the entire North East India.