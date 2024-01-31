Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Library Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Library Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Arya Vidyapeeth College Job Notification 2024

Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Library Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Arya Vidyapeeth College Guwahati Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Library Assistant

Posts: 01 [(Roster point No. 13), Un-reserved]

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication (DOP: AT, 30/01/2024)

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Library Assistant Vacancy:



Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognized College/Institute affiliated to a recognized University with a Diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS word and simple Excel

Candidates must have Permanent resident Certificate (PRC) and proficiency in local language



How to Apply for Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati Job Openings:



Candidates may send their detailed Biodata/CV with supporting documents to Principal, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati-16.

Disclaimer: Provided by Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati.

