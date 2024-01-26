ASACS Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Care Coordinator Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam State AIDS Control Society released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Care Coordinator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam State AIDS Control Society job vacancy 2024.

Assam State AIDS Control Society Recruitment Notification 2024

Assam State AIDS Control Society has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Care Coordinator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam State AIDS Control Society job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & Care Coordinator

Posts: 03

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 18000/- 72000/- per month

Last Date: 01-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam State AIDS Control Society Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at Assam State AIDS Control Society, the candidate should have done as per post.

Medical Officer: MBBS with valid registration from State Medical Council of Assam / NMC

Staff Nurse: BSc Nursing or GNM. Candidate must be registered in state nursing council

Care Coordinator: PLHIV with 10+2 Pass

How to Apply for Assam State AIDS Control Society Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents and a recent passport size photograph

About Meghalaya State AIDS Control Society: The AIDS Control Programme in Assam was started as a State AIDS Cell which was established in the year 1992 in the office of the Director of Health Services, Assam under the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) for implementing the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) Phase I. One State AIDS Programme Officer in the rank of Jt. Director of Health Services was appointed to run the programme and other officers and staffs were also appointed as per guideline. The State AIDS Cell of Assam had followed the National AIDS Prevention Policy, Govt. of India for implementing the AIDS Control Programme in Assam. The first phase of the National AIDS Control Programme came to its end in the year 1997 and was extended up to 1998. Assam State AIDS Control Society ( ASACS ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant posts in its newly established Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) and Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centres. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on About Assam State AIDS Control Society ( ASACS ) job vacancy 2021.