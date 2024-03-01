Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Project Scientist Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Project Scientist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024



Assam Agricultural University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Project Scientist Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Agricultural University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist

Posts: 02

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: Rs.28,000/- to Rs.45,000/- per month

Walk-In-Interview Date: 11/03/2024

Age: 45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Project Scientist Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates may appear for the interview with biodata, original and attested copies of marksheets and pass certificates altogether on 11/03/2023 at Office of the Head, Department of Food Science and Nutrition, College of Community Science, AAU, Jorhat-13

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Agricultural University.

About Assam Agricultural University: Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.