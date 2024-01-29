Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 – Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024



Assam Agricultural University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: 25,000/- to Rs. 37,000/- + 8% HRA

Last Date: 15 /02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam Agricultural University Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc Biotechnology

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the interview with bio-data, reprints/publications /thesis etc, one copy of passport size photographs, original and attested copies of all testimonials

About Assam Agricultural University: Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.