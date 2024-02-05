Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 – Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Agricultural University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Agricultural University job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat , Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month + 8% HRA

Last Date: 08 /02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam Agricultural University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Assam Agricultural University, the candidate should have completed Master’s degree in Agriculture or Biotechnology or Life Sciences altogether

How to apply for Assam Agricultural University Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for the interview with biodata, original and attested copies of marksheets and pass certificates altogether.

All testimonials must also be presented at the time of the interview

About Assam Agricultural University: Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.