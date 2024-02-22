Assam Apex Bank Recruitment 2024- Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

The Assam Apex Bank Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the The Assam Apex Bank Limited job vacancy 2024.
The Assam Apex Bank Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Assam Apex Bank Limited Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant
Posts: 120
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs.18730-68040/- Per Month
Last Date: 25-02-2024
Age: 21-34 years
Application Fees: All Candidates: Rs.650/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification: As per Assam Apex Bank official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Assam Apex Bank official website apexbankassam.com, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 25-02-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by The Assam Apex Bank Limited
About The Assam Apex Bank Limited: The Assam Apex Bank Ltd., the largest Bank in the North East Region operating in the State of Assam