Assam Apex Bank Recruitment 2024- Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

The Assam Apex Bank Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the The Assam Apex Bank Limited job vacancy 2024.

Assam Apex Bank Limited Recruitment Notification 2024

The Assam Apex Bank Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Apex Bank Limited Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant

Posts: 120

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.18730-68040/- Per Month

Last Date: 25-02-2024

Age: 21-34 years

Application Fees: All Candidates: Rs.650/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Assam Apex Bank Limited Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: As per Assam Apex Bank official notification candidate should have completed Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for The Assam Apex Bank Limited Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Assam Apex Bank official website apexbankassam.com, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 25-02-2024

About The Assam Apex Bank Limited: The Assam Apex Bank Ltd., the largest Bank in the North East Region operating in the State of Assam