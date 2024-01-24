Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited 2024 - Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited job vacancy 2024.

Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited Recruitment Notification 2024

The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant

Posts: 120

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.18730—68040 + G.P. Rs.4400 + other admissible allowances

Last Date: 13-02-2024

Age: 21-34 years as on 31.12.2023

Application Fees: Rs.650/- (Rupees six hundred fifty) only to be paid online

Educational Qualification for Assistant Job Vacancy:

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum 45% marks and good knowledge of computer

How to Apply for The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited Job Openings:

Candidates complying with the above criteria may apply by visiting the bank’s website www.apexbankassam.com or www.recruitmentapexbankassam.com/apexbank



Disclaimer: Provided by The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited

About The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited: The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd., the largest Bank in the North East Region operating in the State of Assam