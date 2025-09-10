Assam Govt to Appoint Over 12,000 Teachers Across Schools on October 10: Education Minister

Guwahati- Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu announced today that more than 12,000 teachers will be appointed across levels ranging from lower primary to secondary. However, he clarified that the exact figure cannot be confirmed until the final merit list is published. The large-scale recruitment drive will take place on October 10.

On the same day, appointments will also be made to Grade III and Grade IV posts, as well as in the police and other departments.

Addressing the ongoing agitation by tutors seeking recognition as full-fledged teachers, Dr. Pegu reiterated the government’s position. He explained that legal constraints, including provisions of the Right to Education Act, Supreme Court rulings, and guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), prevent the government from upgrading tutors to teacher status directly. He also highlighted eligibility requirements such as TET, D.El.Ed, and B.Ed qualifications.

While ruling out immediate teacher status for tutors, the minister acknowledged their demand for a salary hike, assuring that the government is considering measures to enhance their pay.