Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Recruitment 2024 – Teacher (Assamese and Sociology) Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Teacher (Assamese and Sociology) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Teacher (Assamese and Sociology)

Location: Noonmati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 15000/- per month

Last Date: Update soon

Age: 40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Consultant at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, the candidate should have completed Master degree in the subject concerned.

Assamese medium schooling background for Assamese. English or Assamese medium schooling background also for Sociology.

55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken altogether.

How to apply for Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send scanned copies of their applications in prescribed format to jobsassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com

No other copies of any certificates are to be sent except the application form

About Assam Jatiya Bidyalay: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay is established by AJB Educational and Socio-Economic Trust. It is managed by Management Committee formed under the Government of Assam rules. It is located at Noonmati area in Guwahati. Its objective is to develop thinking faculty and also to build confidence and to encourage to own an identity. It is affiliated to SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(+2). There are classes from Pre-School and also up to Class XII (Co-education). Education through vernacular medium is the essence of AJB established on 01 January 1994. It is altogether scientifically established that the mother tongue is the best medium of instruction to develop the personality of the students in the school level. This conviction led to the establishment of the school altogether.