Assam Medical College Recruitment 2024 - Data Entry Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Medical College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator (Grade B) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Medical College job vacancy 2024.

Assam Medical College Job Notification 2024

Assam Medical College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator (Grade B) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam Medical College Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Data Entry Operator (Grade B)

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary: Rs. 18000/- per month

Walk-In-Date: 20/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Data Entry Operator (Grade B) Vacancy:

Candidate should have Graduate in any stream from a recognized university with one year computer diploma

from a recognized institute.

A speed test of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test.

Knowledge of computer applications and data management.

Preference will be given to those with some experience in the Diabetes research field

How to Apply for Assam Medical College Job Openings:



Walk-in-interview to be held on 20th February 2024 from 10 AM onwards in Seminar Hall, 1st floor, Deptt. of Medicine, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Medical College.

About Assam Medical College: Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), formerly Berry White Medical School,[1] is a public medical school and hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was the first medical college in Assam and whole Northeastern India. It is the tertiary medical referral centre for upper Assam and areas in neighbouring states, including Arunachal Pradesh.The college has been ranked 62 in the list of government institutes.it has been rated AAA+ by the Medical Council of India with a score of 273.5.

The 450-acre (180 ha) college offers numerous facilities including indoor and outdoor sports facilities, canteens, ATMs, etc. The academic facilities include laboratories, libraries, wifi across the campus providing access to the internet facilities through PCs and laptops.

The college offers admission to 200 students each year from 2019. Before 2019 it offered admission to 170 students each year.