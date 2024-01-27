Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment 2024 – Law Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the latest job notification for the Law Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2024 job vacancy.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Recruitment 2024

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Law Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Law Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 22000-97000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/- (Pay Band-3)

Last Date: 03/03/2024

Age: 18-23 years

Application Fees: General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Educational Qualification for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Law Assistant at Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the candidate should have completed Degree in Law from a recognized university

How to Apply for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 1st February 2024 to 1st March 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

About Assam Public Service Commission (APSC): The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of Group 'A' officers and Group 'B' officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. The primary mandate of the Assam Public Service Commission is to conduct competitive examinations, interviews, and assessments to select deserving candidates for various civil services positions within the state. These positions range from administrative and police services to finance, education, and other key sectors, each contributing to the governance and development of Assam. As of February 2021, Shri Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury is its current Chairman.