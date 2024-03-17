Assam Skill University Project Recruitment 2024 - Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Assam Skill University Project invites eligible candidates for the recruitment of Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist Job Vacancy in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Assam Skill University Project job 2024.

Assam Skill University Project Job Recruitment 2024

Assam Skill University Project published latest job notification for the posts of Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist vacancies, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Assam Skill University Project Job Openings

About Assam Skill University Project Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

No.of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 50,000- Rs.80,000/- per month

Last Date: 30/03/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist Vacancy:

Master degree in Social Science.

Masters in Women Studies/ Tribal Studies/ Gender Studies.

Experience: Five years of experience of working in the field related to social safeguard / gender and indigenous people. Experience in any Externally Aided Projects is preferable.

How to Apply for Assam Skill University Job Opening 2024:

Interested candidates may send applications to asup.recruitment@gmail.com

Selection Process for Gender and Indigenous Peoples Specialist Vacancy:

The selection process will be based on interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Skill University.

About Assam Skill University: It endeavour to develop a healthy skill education for product development and service delivery. It is with this vision and mission; we started Assam Skill University at Mangaldai to transform our youth into highly productive resources required by the industries for the industrial and economic growth of the state.