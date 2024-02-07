Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) Recruitment 2024- Computer Operator Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Computer Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) job vacancy 2024.

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) Recruitment Notification 2024

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Computer Operator Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Computer Operator

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs.20000/- Per Month

Last Date: 18-02-2024

Age: 23-35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Computer Operator at Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS), the candidate should have completed Graduation, DCA, BCA from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to City Mission Management Unit, Dibrugarh Municipal Board, Graham Bazar, P.O. Dibrugarh, Pin: 786001, Dibrugarh, Assam

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS)

About Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS): NRLM is being implemented in Assam by Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society (ASRLMS) with the objectives laid by NRLM for enhancing the social and economic empowerment of the rural poor of Assam. It is an independent and autonomous body under Society Registration Act XXI of 1860, and established by Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Government of Assam on 11th Nov'2011.

ASRLMS is led by its Governing body (GB) to provide overall policy guidance to the Society with Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam as the Chairperson and Principal Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department as member convenor. The Executive function of the Society is carried out by the Executive Committee (EC) with Chief Secretary, Govt of Assam as Chairperson and State Mission Director as the Member Convenor. The day to day functions of the Society is being discharged by the State Mission Director and his functional teams at the State level viz. The State Mission Management Unit (SMMU). At District level, the District Mission Management Units (SMMU) is being headed by the District Project Manager under the overall guidance and supervision of the Project Director, DRDA and at block level, the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) is being headed by the Block Project Manger under the overall guidance and supervision of the Block Development Officer.