Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board Recruitment 2024 - Account Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board Job Notification 2024

Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Account Manager

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.30,000/- inclusive of all other allowances

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Account Manager Job Vacancy:

Graduate in Commerce Stream with 45% marks aggregate with Accountancy and finance or M.B.A. (Finance) preferably with Computer application.



Experience: 2 (Two) years working experience in the field of accounts and Finance/ Office work either in the Govt./ Semi-Govt./ Undertakings in private Organization of good track record.

How to Apply for Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may send the application form along with relevant documents to The Welfare Commissioner, Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board, Amritpur Path, Ganeshguri Chariali, Dispur,

Guwahati-781006.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board.

About Assam Tea Employees Welfare Board: There are more than 1000 tea garden in Assam where workers originally coming from Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh ad West Bengal have engaged themselves and subsequently settled in Assam permanently. They are known as Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, who are recognized as Other Background Classes [OBC] by the Government. These people not only constitute a sizeable chunk of the population in the state but also play a major role in tea production of the state [about 53% of the total tea production of the country] and this contributes to the economy of the state.