Bapujee College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Bapujee College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bapujee College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Bapujee College Assam Job Notification 2024

Bapujee College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bapujee College Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Political Science

Posts: 01

Location: Barpeta, Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 14/02/2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Vacancy:



Candidates must have at least 55% marks at the Master Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidates) in concerned subject and must have cleared the NET/SLET/SET.

The candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph. D. degree) regulations, 2009 are exempted from the recruitment of the condition of NET/SLET/SET.



How to Apply for Bapujee College Assam Job Openings:



Candidates may send their applications to the Principal & Secretary, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, P.O. – Sarthebari, Dist: Barpeta (Assam), PIN: 781307.

Disclaimer: Provided by Bapujee College, Assam.