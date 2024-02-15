Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Barkhetri College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Barkhetri College Assam job vacancy 2024.
Barkhetri College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 03
Subject wise vacancies : Chemistry : 1 Botany : 1 Zoology : 1
Location: Nalbari – Assam
Salary: As per UGC and Govt. of Assam norms
Last Date: 29/02/2024
Age: 38 Years
Application Fees: Rs. 1500/-
Candidates may send their applications with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards at Barkhetri College, Narayanpur, Mukalmua, Nalbari, Pin- 781126.
Disclaimer: Provided by Barkhetri College Assam.