Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Barkhetri College Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Barkhetri College Assam job vacancy 2024.

Barkhetri College Assam Recruitment 2024

Barkhetri College Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Barkhetri College Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 03

Subject wise vacancies : Chemistry : 1 Botany : 1 Zoology : 1

Location: Nalbari – Assam

Salary: As per UGC and Govt. of Assam norms

Last Date: 29/02/2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 1500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

As per UGC and Govt. of Assam norms

How to apply for Barkhetri College Assam Job Vacancy:

Candidates may send their applications with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards at Barkhetri College, Narayanpur, Mukalmua, Nalbari, Pin- 781126.

Disclaimer: Provided by Barkhetri College Assam.