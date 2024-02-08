BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Ad-hoc Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine) Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Ad-hoc Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Ad-hoc Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Ad-hoc Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine)
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 44900/- per month
Last Date: 12-02-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Ad-hoc Scientific Assistant (Nuclear Medicine) at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed BSc (Physics / Chemistry / Biology / Nuclear Medicine or equivalent) with PGDFIT / DMRIT, and RSO Level-II (Nuclear Medicine) examination conducted by RPAD / AERB with minimum 1 year experience post qualification is required in the relevant field altogether
Interested and eligible candidates can send their resume in advance along with the supporting documents in a single PDF file on on or before 12/02/2024 up to 4 PM
Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)
About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati): Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.