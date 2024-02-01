BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Assistant Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Recruitment Notification 2023

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Medical Officer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs 50000 – 65000/- Per Month

Last Date: 07-02-2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed BDS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati 781016 on 07-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati): Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.