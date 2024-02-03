BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Counselor Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Counselor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Counselor

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month

Last Date: 08-02-2024

Age: 18-38 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Counselor at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed Graduation in Psychology/Social Work from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Conference Hall, Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati on 08-Feb-2024

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati): Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.