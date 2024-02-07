BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- OT Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a OT Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a OT Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: OT Technician
Posts: 05
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month and above as per experience
Last Date: 13-02-2024
Age: 27 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of OT Technician at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed 12th Standard in Science and Diploma in ICU / Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Board / University with one-year experience in related field.
Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV and original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.
Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)
About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati): Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.