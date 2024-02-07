BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2024- OT Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a OT Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job vacancy 2024.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Recruitment Notification 2023

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a OT Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: OT Technician

Posts: 05

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: Rs. 19100/- per month and above as per experience

Last Date: 13-02-2024

Age: 27 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of OT Technician at Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati), the candidate should have completed 12th Standard in Science and Diploma in ICU / Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Board / University with one-year experience in related field.

How to Apply for Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati) Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview along with CV and original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati)

About Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI Guwahati): Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) is a cancer care hospital and research centre in Guwahati, India. It is a grants-in-aid institute of Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India, and a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Dr.Amal Chandra Kataki M.D, Director of Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute. BBCI is a Regional Cancer Centre recognized by the Government of India.