BDL Recruitment 2024-Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released the latest job notification for the Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Dynamics Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2024

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Bharat Dynamics Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants

Posts: 142

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 14-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 200/-

Educational Qualification for Bharat Dynamics Limited Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Diploma Assistants / Assistants at Bharat Dynamics Limited, the candidate should have done as per post reqirements

Project Diploma Assistant (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computers / Civil / Metallurgy / Chemical) : 3 years Diploma or equivalent course in relevant discipline (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computers / Civil / Metallurgy / Chemical) altogether recognized by the State/ Central government

Project Assistant (Finance) : Degree course in Commerce/ Business Administration (with

Finance specialization) with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications.(OR)

Pass in Intermediate with CA Inter / ICWA Inter / CS Inter (OR)Any degree in Science/ Economics with 1 year diploma course in Financial Management altogether with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications also

Project Assistant (Human Resource) : Degree in Business Administration, Social Welfare, PM&IR,

Personnel Management, HR, Social Sciences with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office Applications (OR) Any degree with 1 year diploma course in PM, PM&IR, SW, T&D, HR, Labour Law with minimum 6 months Computer Course in Office ApplicationsProject Trade Assistant (Fitter / Electronics / Electrician / Machinist / Turner / Welder / Electro Plating / Computers / Mill Wright / Diesel Mechanic / Refrigeration & Air Conditioning / Plumber / Radio Mechanic) : ITI in relevant discipline (Fitter / Electronics / Electrician / Machinist / Turner / Welder / Electro Plating / Computers / Mill Wright / Diesel Mechanic / Refrigeration & Air Conditioning / Plumber / Radio Mechanic) with NAC or equivalent altogether recognized by the State/ Central Government

How to apply for Bharat Dynamics Limited Job Vacancy

Candidates should register with their details through Online application form in Careers column of BDL website www.bdl-india.in, and generate the Registration Slip. Online Registration Closes on 14.02.2024 (1700 hrs).

Disclaimer: Provided by Bharat Dynamics Limited

About Bharat Dynamics Limited: Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.