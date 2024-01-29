BDL Recruitment 2024- Project Engineers / Officers Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released the latest job notification for the Project Engineers / Officers vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Dynamics Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2024

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Engineers / Officers Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Bharat Dynamics Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Engineers / Officers

Posts: 136

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 14-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 300/-

Educational Qualification for Bharat Dynamics Limited Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Engineers / Officers at Bharat Dynamics Limited, the candidate should have done as per post reqirements

Project Engineers (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Civil / Chemical / Environment / Metallurgy ) : First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg (4 years) /Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent in relevant discipline (Mechanical / Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Civil / Chemical / Environment / Metallurgy) altogether from AICTE approved Institute / University

Project Officer (Business Development) : First Class (60%) in MBA (Marketing / Foreign Trade / Supply Chain Management) (2-years) or equivalent / Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Degree with specialization in Marketing / Sales & Marketing altogether awarded by Universities/

Institutions recognized by the Government

Project Officer (Human Resource) : First Class (60%) in MBA / MSW /PG Diploma (02 years) or

equivalent course in HR /PM & IR / Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations / Social Welfare / Social Work altogether

Project Officer (Finance) : Pass in CA / ICWA or course from AIMA recognized Institute/ University or First Class (60%) in MBA (Finance) (2 Yrs) or Post Graduate Diploma in Finance Discipline of 2 Years altogether

How to apply for Bharat Dynamics Limited Job Vacancy

Candidates should register with their details through Online application form in Careers column of BDL website www.bdl-india.in, and generate the Registration Slip. Online Registration Closes on 14.02.2024 (1700 hrs).

Disclaimer: Provided by Bharat Dynamics Limited

About Bharat Dynamics Limited: Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.