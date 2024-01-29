BDL Recruitment 2024-Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants Vacancy, Job Opening

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released the latest job notification for the Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Dynamics Limited 2024 job vacancy.

Bharat Dynamics Limited Recruitment 2024

Bharat Dynamics Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Bharat Dynamics Limited job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants

Posts: 83

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 14-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 200/-

Educational Qualification for Bharat Dynamics Limited Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Trade Assistants / Office Assistants at Bharat Dynamics Limited, the candidate should have done Diploma in Computers and Commercial Practice (DCCP)/ DCP course altogether

How to apply for Bharat Dynamics Limited Job Vacancy

Candidates should register with their details through Online application form in Careers column of BDL website www.bdl-india.in, and generate the Registration Slip. Online Registration Closes on 14.02.2024 (1700 hrs).

Disclaimer: Provided by Bharat Dynamics Limited

About Bharat Dynamics Limited: Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India to be the manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.