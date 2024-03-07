BEL Recruitment 2024 - Project Engineer-I Vacancy, Job Openings

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL Recruitment 2024)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

BEL Recruitment 2024

Details about BEL Recruitment

Post Name: Project Engineer-I

Posts: 04

Location: Tezpur, Jorhat – Assam

Salary: Rs.40000-55000/- Per Month

Last Date: 25.03.2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil

All Other Candidates: Rs.472/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Project Engineer-I Job Vacancy at BEL Recruitment 2024

Candidates who have completed B.E or B.Tech in E&C/CS/IT from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Manager-Human Resources, Military Radars – SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.