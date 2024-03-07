BEL Recruitment 2024 - Project Engineer-I Vacancy, Job Openings

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) job vacancy 2024.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Engineer-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about BEL Recruitment
Post Name: Project Engineer-I
Posts: 04
Location: Tezpur, Jorhat – Assam
Salary: Rs.40000-55000/- Per Month
Last Date: 25.03.2024
Age: 32 years
Application Fees: SC/ST/PwBD Candidates: Nil
All Other Candidates: Rs.472/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Candidates who have completed B.E or B.Tech in E&C/CS/IT from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Manager-Human Resources, Military Radars – SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560013
Disclaimer: Provided by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is an Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. BEL is one of nine PSUs under the Ministry of Defence of India. It has been granted Navratna status by the Government of India.