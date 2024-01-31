Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Bhattadev University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhattadev University job vacancy 2024.
Bhattadev University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Bhattadev University Job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Education
Posts: 02
Location: Bajali, Assam
Salary: Salaries to be paid will be negotiable, but likely to be payable on per day / per class basis.
Last Date: 05/02/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Accountant at Bhattadev University, the candidate should have completed minimum qualifications for appointment as Assistant Professor as specified in the July, 2018 Regulations of the UGC for engagement as ad hoc Assistant Professors.
In case the required number of qualified individuals are not found, the University may also consider holders of uniformly good academic career for engagement as Teaching Assistants.
Interested and eligible candidates are required to come with hard copies of a signed standard form, a one-page CV and photocopies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards altogether for the interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Bhattadev University
About Bhattadev University: Bhattadev University offers various Undergraduate Programmes under the UGC's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with newly developed syllabi based on the suggested UGC templates as well as perceptions of what should be studied to master a given subject.