Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Bhattadev University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bhattadev University job vacancy 2024.

Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Bhattadev University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Details about Bhattadev University Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Department of Education

Posts: 02

Department wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Location: Bajali, Assam

Salary: Salaries to be paid will be negotiable, but likely to be payable on per day / per class basis.

Last Date: 11/03/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor in Department of Education Job Vacancy at Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Department of Education at Bhattadev University, the candidate should have done as per UGC regulations of July 2018.

How to Apply for Bhattadev University Recruitment 2024

Candidates are to come with hard copies of a signed Standard Form, a one-page CV and photocopies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

Disclaimer: Provided by Bhattadev University

About Bhattadev University

Bhattadev University offers various Undergraduate Programmes under the UGC's Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with newly developed syllabi based on the suggested UGC templates as well as perceptions of what should be studied to master a given subject.