Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Recruitment 2024- Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo) Vacancy, Job Opening

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo)

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 30,000/ – 1,10,000/ + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-, with other allowances & benefits as per rules of the Board.

Last Date: 16/03/2024

Age: 30-44 years

Application Fees: Applicant has to deposit an amount of Rs. 500/- (Five hundred only) for GENERAL category and Rs. 300/- (Three hundred only) for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category, in favour of Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam either through Demand Draft of any National Bank payable at Guwahati or through challan of the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd, Bamuninaidam Branch Guwahati (challan available in the SEBA office) payable at Assam Co-operative Apex Bank, SEBA office.

Educational Qualification for Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Assistant Academic Officer (Bodo) At Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), the candidate should have done Master degree in Bodo language with minimum 55% of marks from a reputed university with B.Ed./M.Ed.

How to apply for Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website sebaonline.org from 26th February 2024 to 11th March 2024

After applying online, the Application Form with all filled data, as entered by the candidate, will be downloaded.

Candidate has to submit/send all the relevant documents along with the downloaded Application Form and necessary Fees to Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam, Guwahati-781021 by 16th March 2024.

About Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA): The Assam Secondary Education Act, 1961 (Assam Act, XXV of 1961) was passed to provide for the establishment of a Board of Secondary Education to regulate, supervise and develop Secondary Education in the State of Assam. The Act came into force with effect from 29th January, 1962 with the publication of Government of Assam, Education Department Notification no. 159/61/37 dated 29/1/1962. Thus the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (popularly known as SEBA) came into existence on14 March, 1962. It started functioning with the conduct of 11 year H.S.S.L.C. Examination of 1962. Under the provisions of the Act the Govt. of Assam constituted the Board with Sri S.C. Rajkhowa, D.P.I., Assam as Chairman and Md. N. Islam, Inspector of Schools (Central Assam Circle) as Secretary.