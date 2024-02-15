Bodoland University Recruitment 2024 - Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Bodoland University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bodoland University job vacancy 2024.

Bodoland University Recruitment Notification 2024

Bodoland University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bodoland University job Openings

Post Name: Project Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar– Assam

Salary: Rs. 20,000/-+ HRA (As applicable) per month.

Last Date: 27/02/2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Bodoland University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Assistant at Bodoland University, the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Physics with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade altogether.

How to Apply for Bodoland University Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their application in the format enclosed along with detailed CV via Email to anjalu1417@buniv.edu.in, anjaluramchiary88@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is February 27, 2024

Only short-listed candidates will be invited via email for personal interview.

The candidates may appear before the interview board with their original and self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Bodoland University

About Bodoland University: Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

There are 17 PG Departments and 48 Affiliated Degree Colleges, 4 DIETs and 3 B.Ed. Colleges. Bodoland University runs the Academic Curriculum following the Choice-Based Credit System of UGC. Along with core subjects, Bodoland University also provides Diploma in Bamboo Technology, Post Graduate Diploma in Human Rights & Education (PGDHRE), and several other certificate courses. The Padmashri Modaram Brahma Central library provides knowledge and wisdom with multifaceted facilities. Besides, the University also has Health Centre, Technology Incubation Centre, Intellectual Property Right Cell, Bus service and Hostel Facilities for student and research scholars.