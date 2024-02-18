BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Graduate Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Notification 2024

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teacher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Graduate Teacher

Posts: 1472 posts

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Salary: Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,000 including Grade Pay of Rs.8,700 per month and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Last Date: 02-03-2024

Age: 18 to 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Graduate Teacher Vacancy:

Graduate Teacher (Arts), the candidate must be Arts / Commerce Graduate or Post Graduate in Arts / Commerce having from recognized University with at least 50% marks in either Graduation or Post Graduation (or its equivalent) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution(s).

How to Apply for Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BTC Kokrajhar official website bodoland.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar

About Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India according to the Memorandum of Settlement between Bodoland Liberation Tiger Force (BLTF) and Government of India and Government of Assam. The BTC has 40 elected members and an additional six members that are appointed by the Governor of Assam. The area under the BTC jurisdiction is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The region falls within the geographical map of the least developed region in India. The agro-based economy is the only source of livelihood of the people. Industrialisation and other employment opportunities are scant.