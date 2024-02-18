BTC Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy, Job Openings

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Notification 2024

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Post Graduate Teacher

Posts: 141 posts

Location: Kokrajhar – Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000 / - to 97,000 /- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11,800 /- PM

Last Date: 02-03-2024

Age: 38 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Post Graduate Teacher Vacancy:

Post Graduate in concerned subject with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and should possess Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) qualification from an institution recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Degrees obtained in off-campus and distance education mode shall not be considered as valid.

How to Apply for Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at BTC Kokrajhar official website bodoland.in

About Bodoland Territorial Council Kokrajhar: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is an autonomous council for the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India according to the Memorandum of Settlement between Bodoland Liberation Tiger Force (BLTF) and Government of India and Government of Assam. The BTC has 40 elected members and an additional six members that are appointed by the Governor of Assam. The area under the BTC jurisdiction is officially called the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD). The region falls within the geographical map of the least developed region in India. The agro-based economy is the only source of livelihood of the people. Industrialisation and other employment opportunities are scant.