Central Bank of India Jorhat Recruitment 2024- Office Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Central Bank of India Jorhat Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Bank of India job vacancy 2024.

Central Bank of India Recruitment Notification 2024

Central Bank of India Jorhat Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Office Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Central Bank of India Jorhat job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Office Assistant

Posts: Various

Location: Jorhat-Assam

Salary: Rs. 12000/- per month

Last Date: 10-02-2024

Age: 65 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Central Bank of India Jorhat Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Office Assistant at Central Bank of India Jorhat Assam, the candidate should have completed Graduation, B.Com, BSW, B.A, B.Ed, M.A, MSW, Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Regional Head/Co-Chairman, Dist. Level RSETI Advisory Committee (DLRAC), Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Upper Assam, 1st floor Chandra Bhawan Building, Nehru Park, Jorhat-785001

About Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India (CBI) is an Indian public sector bank based in Mumbai.[5] Despite its name, it is not the central bank of India; The Indian central bank is the Reserve Bank of India.