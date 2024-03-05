CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024-Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil) Vacancy, Job Opening

CIT Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the CIT Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

CIT Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil)

Posts: 02

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 45,000/-per month.

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil) Job Vacancy at CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical & Civil) at CIT Kokrajhar, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineering) from a recognized University/ Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree plus 02 years

relevant experience.

OR

03 years Diploma in Engineering (Electrical/Civil Engineering) from a recognized university/

Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree plus 05 years relevant experience.

How to Apply for CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Disclaimer: Provided by CIT Kokrajhar

About CIT Kokrajhar

The Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CITK) is a public technical university established in 2006 and owned by the Government of India. It is located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. The institute is spread across 300 acres (1.2 km2) in Kokrajhar and offers Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), PhD, and Diploma programs in various disciplines.