CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024 - Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry) Vacancy, Job Opening

CIT Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the CIT Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

CIT Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Details About CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry)

Posts: 03

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 45,000/-per month.

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry) Job Vacancy at CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Technical Superintendent (MCD, Electrical, Chemistry) at CIT Kokrajhar, the candidate should have completed A Master Degree in Engineering/Science/ Computer Science or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with one-year relevant experience.

OR

A Bachelor’s Degree (four years) in Engineering or equivalent qualification in appropriate field

with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/Institute

with two years relevant experience.

OR

Three years Diploma in Engineering/ Applied Science or equivalent in appropriate field with a

minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with

three years relevant experience.

How to Apply for CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Disclaimer: Provided by CIT Kokrajhar

About CIT Kokrajhar

The Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CITK) is a public technical university established in 2006 and owned by the Government of India. It is located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. The institute is spread across 300 acres (1.2 km2) in Kokrajhar and offers Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), PhD, and Diploma programs in various disciplines.