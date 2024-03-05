CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

CIT Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the CIT Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

CIT Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Medical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar Assam

Salary: Consolidated salary Rs. 65,000/-per month.

Last Date: 07/03/2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Officer Job Vacancy at CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at CIT Kokrajhar, the candidate should have completed M.D. or M.S. in an appropriate branch of Medicine.

OR

Postgraduate Diploma in an appropriate branch of Medicine plus at least one-year experience in

a recognized hospital.

OR

MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

How to Apply for CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Disclaimer: Provided by CIT Kokrajhar

About CIT Kokrajhar

The Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CITK) is a public technical university established in 2006 and owned by the Government of India. It is located in Kokrajhar, Assam, India. The institute is spread across 300 acres (1.2 km2) in Kokrajhar and offers Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.), Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Design (M.Des.), PhD, and Diploma programs in various disciplines.