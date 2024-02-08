Cotton University Recruitment 2024- Finance Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Cotton University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Finance Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Cotton University job vacancy 2024.

Cotton University Recruitment Notification 2024

Cotton University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Finance Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Cotton University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Finance Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 79,800/- to Rs. 2, 11,500/-+ Other allowances as admissible (Revised Scale) Academic Level 12.

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: 55 years

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000/-

Educational Qualification for Cotton University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Finance Officer at Cotton University, the candidate should have completed Post-Graduate degree from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent in the CGPA scale; along with

(i) at least 8 years of experience at a management level in Finance and Accounts in Govt Organization or Public Sector Undertaking/Research Organization

How to Apply for Cotton University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their filled up applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar,

Administrative Building (First Floor), Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam

Candidates may also mail soft copy of their applications along with relevant documents to recruitment@cottonuniversity.ac.in

Last date for receipt of receipt of applications

For Soft copy : 26th February 2024

For Hard copy : 1st March 2024

About Cotton University: Cotton University (formerly known as Cotton College) is a public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established in 2017 by the provisions of an Act from the Assam Legislative Assembly which merged Cotton College State University and Cotton College. The University has progressed to become one of the top 200 institutions of the country (appearing on the list of 150–200 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework rank list in May 2020).

Cotton College was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, Chief Commissioner of the former British province of Assam. It was the oldest institute of higher education in Assam and all of Northeast India. Cotton College became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948, and then of Cotton College State University when it was established in 2011, by an Act (Act XIX of 2011) of the Assam Government. The Cotton University Act, 2017, was enacted to resolve problems between the college and the university.