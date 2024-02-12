Cotton University Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Opening

Cotton University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Cotton University job vacancy 2024.

Cotton University Recruitment Notification 2024

Cotton University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Cotton University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Guest Faculty

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per University norms

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Cotton University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Cotton University, the candidate should have Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is follo~ed) at Masters Degree Level in a- relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers’ having good track record may be preferred.

How to Apply for Cotton University Job Openings:

Candidates may bring a copy of Resume, a set of self -attested copies of all certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Cotton University

About Cotton University: Cotton University (formerly known as Cotton College) is a public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It was established in 2017 by the provisions of an Act from the Assam Legislative Assembly which merged Cotton College State University and Cotton College. The University has progressed to become one of the top 200 institutions of the country (appearing on the list of 150–200 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework rank list in May 2020).

Cotton College was established in 1901 by Sir Henry Stedman Cotton, Chief Commissioner of the former British province of Assam. It was the oldest institute of higher education in Assam and all of Northeast India. Cotton College became a constituent college of Gauhati University in 1948, and then of Cotton College State University when it was established in 2011, by an Act (Act XIX of 2011) of the Assam Government. The Cotton University Act, 2017, was enacted to resolve problems between the college and the university.