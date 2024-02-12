CSIR NEIST Assam Recruitment 2024 - Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Openings

CSIR NEIST Assam released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the CSIR NEIST Assam job vacancy 2024.

CSIR NEIST Assam Job Notification 2024

CSIR NEIST Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

CSIR NEIST Assam job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Name of project: Delineating the Role of Transciptional Regulators in various stages of biofilm formation and its involvement in Mycobacterium Abscessus Drug Resistance

Location: Jorhat- Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/ GATE qualifiers & Rs. 25000/- per month + HRA for others

Last Date: 17-02-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for CSIR NEIST Assam Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at CSIR NEIST Assam, the candidate should have completed MSc in Microbiology /Molecular Biology / Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Zoology

How to Apply for CSIR NEIST Assam Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.neist.res.in/prostaff

Last date for submission of applications is 17th February 2024 up to 4 PM

Disclaimer: Provided by the CSIR NEIST Assam

About CSIR NEIST Assam: North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat (formerly Regional Research Laboratory) is a constituent establishment of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), a premier R&D organization of India, which has a chain of laboratories across the country. This laboratory was established in 1961 under the chemical science group of CSIR and originally its main aim was to develop indigenous technologies by utilizing the immense natural resources of northeastern India like Petroleum, Coal, Natural Gas, Minerals, Tea, Microbes, Aromatic and Medicinal plants. Theme of the institute for the year 2020 is "Revitalizing NEIST for Strengthening North East."