DAY NULM Karimganj Recruitment 2024 - Accountant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Accountant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS) job vacancy 2024.

DAY NULM Karimganj Assam Job Notification 2024

Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (DAY NULM) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Accountant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DAY NULM Karimganj Assam Job Openings

Post Name: Accountant

Posts: 01

Location: Karimganj, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 14/02/2024

Age: 23-35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Accountant Job Vacancy:



Candidate should have completed BCom Graduate

Minimum 2 years of work experience in the job role of Accounts Assistant / Accountant / Junior Accountant

Previous work experience in government sector (preferable)



How to Apply for Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society Job Openings:



Interested and eligible candidates can send the application form along with relevant documents to O/o City Mission Management Unit, ASULMS (DAY NULM), 1st Floor, Karimganj Municipality Board Building, Main Road, Karimganj

Disclaimer: Provided by the Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS)

About Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission Society (ASULMS): The National Urban Livelihoods Mission has a three-tier interdependent structure (at national, state and city levels) for implementation of the programme. These tiers of DAY-NULM are closely interlinked and guided by the common objective of promoting sustainable livelihoods of the poor and work with the goal of eradication of urban poverty and empowerment of the urban poor.

At the national level, the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) has been established as a society registered under the appropriate law. A Mission Director appointed by the Government of India is looking after all aspects of implementation of DAY-NULM. The National Mission Management Unit (NMMU), a dedicated support team at national level, was also established to support Mission Director in implementation and monitoring of the DAY-NULM.