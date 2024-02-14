DC Office Bajali Assam Recruitment 2024 - GIS Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Bajali Assam has released the latest job notification for the GIS Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Bajali Assam 2024 job vacancy.

DC Office Bajali Assam Job Recruitment 2024



DC Office Bajali Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of GIS Assistant. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

DC Office Bajali Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: GIS Assistant

Posts: 02

Location: Bajali, Assam

Salary: Rs. 25000/- per month

Last Date: 21/02/2024

Age: 21-45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for GIS Assistant Vacancy:



Bachelor’s degree in Geography/ Geology /Mathematics /Geoinformatics /Physics/Computer Science or a related field with certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or in Geo-informatics.

How to apply for DC Office Bajali Assam Job Vacancy



Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear for walk-in-interview will be held on 21/02/2024 from 10 A.M. onwards at Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Bajali Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office Bajali Assam.

About Assam Government: The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria.