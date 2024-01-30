DC Office Dhubri Recruitment 2024 - District Technical Support Staff Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Dhubri released the latest job notification for the recruitment of District Technical Support Staff vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Dhubri job vacancy 2024.

DC Office Dhubri Recruitment Notification 2024

DC Office Dhubri has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for District Technical Support Staff Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Dhubri Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: District Technical Support Staff

Posts: 02

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14000/- per month

Last Date: 07/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Dhubri Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of District Technical Support Staff at DC Office Dhubri, the candidate should have completed 10+2 passed with also diploma in IT

How to Apply for DC Office Dhubri Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit application form as per the format along with self-attested copies of minimum educational qualification, experience and any other document related to diploma in IT.

The application form along with the requisite documents may be dropped in the Drop Box in

the Administration Branch of O/o the District Commissioner, Dhubri on or before 7th

February, 2024.

Candidates are requested to submit separate application form, if anyone wishes to apply for both of the posts

Disclaimer: Provided by the DC Office Dhubri

About DC Office Dhubri : The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a majority of seats in the legislature, with 75 seats, followed by Congress with 29 seats and AIUDF with 16.