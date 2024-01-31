DC Office Dhubri Recruitment 2024 - Head Assistant (Sadar) Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Dhubri released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Head Assistant (Sadar) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Dhubri job vacancy 2024.

DC Office Dhubri Recruitment Notification 2024

DC Office Dhubri has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Head Assistant (Sadar) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Dhubri Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Head Assistant (Sadar)

Posts: 01

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Salary: Pay Band -3 Rs (22000-87000)+10300 (Gr Pay) P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules

Last Date: 07/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Dhubri Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Head Assistant (Sadar) at DC Office Dhubri, the candidate who has experience of not less than 10 years as Sr. Asstt. including Supervisory Assistant in the amalgamated Establishment of the District Commissioner along with the experience of working in different branches in general may apply for the said post.

How to Apply for DC Office Dhubri Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of District Commissioner Dhubri within 7th February 2024

About DC Office Dhubri : The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a majority of seats in the legislature, with 75 seats, followed by Congress with 29 seats and AIUDF with 16.