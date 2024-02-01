DC Office Goalpara Recruitment 2024- Field Officer (Disaster Management) Vacancy, Job Opening

DC Office Goalpara released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Officer (Disaster Management) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Dhubri job vacancy 2024.

DC Office Goalpara Recruitment Notification 2024

DC Office Goalpara has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Field Officer (Disaster Management) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Goalpara Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Field Officer (Disaster Management)

Posts: 02

Location: Dhubri, Assam

Salary: Rs. 20000/- per month

Last Date: 08/02/2024

Age: 21-35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Goalpara Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) at DC Office Dhubri, the candidate should have done Bachelors’ degree in science or with statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology altogether as a subject or Diploma in civil Engineering or Agriculture from a recognized university/institution.

How to Apply for DC Office Goalpara Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications in standard form along with self-attested photocopies of documents & two (02) copies of recent coloured passport size photographs of the applicant.

The candidates are requested to submit their application form to District Commissioner’s Office Building, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) 2nd Floor through post or by hand.

About DC Office Goalpara: The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a majority of seats in the legislature, with 75 seats, followed by Congress with 29 seats and AIUDF with 16.