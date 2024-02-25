DC Office Hailakandi Recruitment 2024- District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) Vacancy, Job Opening

DC Office Hailakandi Assam has released the latest job notification for the District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Hailakandi Assam 2024 job vacancy.

DC Office Hailakandi Assam Job Recruitment 2024

DC Office Hailakandi Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of District Technical Support Staff (DTSS). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

DC Office Hailakandi Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: District Technical Support Staff (DTSS)

Posts: 02

Location: Hailakandi, Assam

Salary: Rs. 14,000/- per month

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 41 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Hailakandi Job Vacancy:

To apply for the Post of District Technical Support Staff (DTSS) at DC Office Hailakandi,Candidate should have done 10+2 Pass altogether.

How to apply for DC Office Hailakandi Assam Job Vacancy

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Hailakandi Assam within 4th March 2024

The application must be accompanied by the following:

a. Self-attested copies of all certificate/mark-sheet in support of educational and other qualification along with other testimonials.

b. Self- attached copy of Computer Diploma.

c. 03 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidates across the photographs (one of which should be pasted on the application form)

Disclaimer: Provided by DC Office Hailakandi Assam.

About Assam Government: The Government of Assam or Assam Government abbreviated as GoAS, is the state government of the Indian state of Assam. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria.