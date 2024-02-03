DC Office Kamrup Metro Recruitment 2024- District Project Manager (DPM) Vacancy, Job Opening

DC Office Kamrup Metro released the latest job notification for the recruitment of District Project Manager (DPM) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Kamrup Metro job vacancy 2024.

DC Office Kamrup Metro Recruitment Notification 2024

DC Office Kamrup Metro has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a District Project Manager (DPM) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

DC Office Kamrup Metro job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: District Project Manager (DPM)

Posts: 01

Location: Kamrup Metropolitan – Assam

Salary: Rs. 22000/- per month

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Age: 41 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Kamrup Metro Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of District Project Manager (DPM) at DC Office Kamrup Metro, the candidate should have done Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer

How to Apply for DC Office Kamrup Metro Job Openings:

Candidates may submit their applications along with requisite documents in the drop box in Administration Branch, Office of District Commissioner (DC Office) Kamrup Metro, Guwahati on or before 12th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the DC Office Kamrup Metro

About DC Office Kamrup Metro: The Government of Assam is the subnational government of Assam, a state of India. It consists of the Governor appointed by the President of India as the head of the state, currently Gulab Chand Kataria. The head of government is the Chief Minister, currently Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the leader of the group that commands a majority in the unicameral Assam Legislative Assembly. The Assam Assembly is elected by universal adult suffrage for a period of five years. The Chief Minister is assisted by a Council of Ministers that he nominates, the size of which is restricted.

In 2021, the National Democratic Alliance won a majority of seats in the legislature, with 75 seats, followed by Congress with 29 seats and AIUDF with 16.