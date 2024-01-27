DC Office Morigaon Recruitment 2024 - District Project Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Morigaon released the latest job notification for the recruitment of District Project Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Morigaon job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: District Project Manager

Posts: 01

Location: Morigaon, Assam

Salary: Rs. 22000/- per month

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Morigaon Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of District Project Manager at DC Office Morigaon , the candidate should have completed Graduate in any discipline with working knowledge of computer altogether

How to Apply for DC Office Morigaon Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit application form as per the format along with self-attested copies of minimum educational qualification, experience and any other document related to diploma in IT.

The application form along with the requisite documents may be dropped in the Drop Box in

the Nazarat Branch of O/o the District Commissioner, Morigaon on or before 12th

February, 2024.

About DC Office Morigaon: The district covers an area of 10,83,165 Bighas and 13 Lessas (1450.02 Sq. Kms).

The district is bounded by the mighty Brahmaputra on the North, Karbi Anglong district on the South, Nagaon District on the East and Kamrup District on the West.

The greater part of the district is an alluvial plain, criss-crossed with numerous rivers and water ways and dotted with many beels and marshes. The mighty Brahmaputra flows along with the northern boundary of the district. Killing, Kollong and Kapili rivers flow through the southern part of of the district. The Killing meets the Kapili at the Matiparbat where from Kapili moves westward. The Kollong joins Kapili at the Jagi Dui Khuti Mukh and from here they jointly fall into the Brahmaputra.

The general appearance of the district is extremely picturesque. On a clear day in the winter the view to the north is bounded by the blue ranges of the outer Himalayas, behind which snowy peaks glisten brightly in the sun, while to the west and the south of the district lie range upon range of lower hills, whose sides are covered with luxuriant vegetation of the tropical forest.

There are three Reserved Forest constituted under Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891. These are Sunaikuchi, Khulahat, and Bura Mayong. There is also one wildlife Sanctuary, named Pabitara, which is famous for the Indian one horned Rhinoceros.