DC Office Udalguri Assam Recruitment 2024 - District Project Manager (DPM) Vacancy, Job Openings

DC Office Udalguri Assam has released the latest job notification for the District Project Manager (DPM) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DC Office Udalguri Assam 2024 job vacancy.

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: District Project Manager (DPM)

Posts: 01

Location: Udalguri , Assam

Salary: Rs. 22,000/- per month (Fixed)

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: 41 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for DC Office Udalguri Job Vacancy:

To apply for the Post of District Project Manager (DPM) at DC Office Udalguri,Candidate should have done Graduate in any Discipline with working knowledge also in computer.

Minimum 2 years of experience in IT field & having knowledge of computer operations altogether

How to apply for DC Office Udalguri Assam Job Vacancy

Candidates may also submit their application (in standard form of application) along with resume and testimonials at dc-udalguri@nic.in up to 05:00 P.M. of 28/02/2024

Hard copy of application and testimonials has to be submitted on the day of examination. Failing to do so will result in forfeiture of candidature.

