Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024 – Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Dibrugarh University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2024.

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2024

Dibrugarh University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Dibrugarh University job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor (contract basis) in the Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology

Posts: 01

Location: Dibrugarh – Assam

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Last Date: 06/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Dibrugarh University, the candidate should have completed M.A/M.Sc in Psychology / Applied Psychology altogether

Master Degree with a minimum of 55% marks for candidates of General category with NET/SLET in Psychology.

How to apply for Dibrugarh University Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) altogether along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification

About Dibrugarh University: Dibrugarh University is a collegiate public state university in the Indian state of Assam. It is located at Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was set up in 1965 under the provisions of an Act enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly.